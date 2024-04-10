AMH is a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Award winner and only “Double-Award” Winner

Antelope Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in America (out of 1,353). This outstanding award is presented by the National Rural Health Association, reflecting AMH’s dedication to exceptional care for its patients. The award’s criteria are based on eight pillars of excellence: inpatient and outpatient share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

Antelope Memorial Hospital has also qualified in an additional category of excellence, Best Practices in Patient Satisfaction. AMH is the ONLY hospital in the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals to achieve a “double win” among the 2024 winners.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the 2024 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in America as well as a Best Practice Hospital in the Patient Satisfaction category,” said Diane Brugger, CEO of Antelope Memorial Hospital. “It’s an amazing accomplishment, reflecting our staff’s commitment to patient care excellence. These prestigious awards truly honor our employees who go the extra mile to provide exceptional care for rural Nebraska.”

Brugger added that in an atmosphere of “healing for the body, mind and spirit”, our staff epitomizes compassion, empathy and professional expertise when caring for our patients. We recognize it’s an honor and privilege to be chosen by our patients as a place to receive care. I commend our staff who have helped make these special awards possible.