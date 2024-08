The Antelope County Healthcare Foundation made a generous donation to the Elgin Rescue Service fund drive towards a new ambulance. During a brief presentation Thursday at the Bank of Elgin, Foundation Board Members Samantha Stoltz, Janet Koinzan and Gina Moser presented a check for $7,500 to the Elgin Rescue Service. Accepting the donation were EMTs Vicki Miller, Dean Schrage and Duane Miller.