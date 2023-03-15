Funeral service for Allen F. Haines, 85, of Neligh will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (today) at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Reverend John Nelson will be officiating the service. Interment will take place at Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation was held Tuesday night, March 14, 2023 also at the funeral home in Norfolk.

Allen passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his home in Neligh. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Allen was born on August 28, 1937 in Winside, Nebraska to Fred and Verna (Spinden) Haines. He attended elementary schools in Winside, Wayne, and Norfolk before graduating from Norfolk High School in 1956. Growing up his strong work ethic started at the age of 10, where he was a golf caddy riding his bike to and from the golf course. At age 12 he started working in the produce department at Harmel’s grocery store in Norfolk and at age 16 he began working in the meat department. In December of 1959 he took a job as a meat cutter at German’s Market in Pierce. On December 29, 1957 he married Shirlene Bergerson in Yankton, South Dakota. In 1968 they moved to Neligh and he opened Al’s Thriftway, where he owned and operated his business until his retirement in 1993. In his younger years Allen enjoyed fishing at Merritt Reservoir with his dad and friends. Golf became his passion and a huge part of his life. In his 85 years, he had 11 holes in one and was an 8-time champion at the Sunland Village in Mesa, AZ. He loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter Debra (Dan) Baum of Elgin, significant other and special friend of 29 years Jan Judy of Neligh, granddaughters Carissa Helzer of Wakefield and Ashley (Ryan) Bergman of Orchard, great-grandchildren; Destiny and Tristian Helzer of Wakefield, and Braelyn, Makenna, Brantley and Huxton Bergman of Orchard, brother Len (Diane) Haines of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirlene, son Perry, parents Fred and Verna, grandparents Walter and Cora Spinden and sister Phyllis Gardner.

Casket bearers will be Len Haines, Dan Baum, Ryan Bergman, Denny Francis, Terry Beck and Allan Marsh. Honorary casket bearers will be Destiny Helzer, Tristian Helzer, Braelyn Bergman, Makenna Bergman, Brantley Bergman and Huxton Bergman. Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.