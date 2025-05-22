All star games on the calendar

The Sixth Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball games will be hosted in O’Neill at the O’Neill Public High School on Saturday, May 31st.

The games will be played at the O’Neill Public High School Gymnasium on Saturday, May 31. The boys game will start at 6 p.m., after the girls game and three-point shoot out.

EPPJ Wolfpack standout Kellan Hoefer leads selections to the boys black team.

*****

Rosters have been announced for the Northeast Nebraska 2025 All-Star Basketball Game.

The girls all-star game will be played at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 30, at Northeast Community College.

Playing for the girls ‘dark’ team will be Wolfpack standout Kate Furstenau.

Coaching the ‘dark’ team will be Wolfpack girls coach Randy Eisenhauer.