The Niobrara Valley Conference announced their all-conference wrestling selections.
The Wolfpack had just one wrestler earn postseason honors. Sophomore Carter Beckman was named to the second team at 113 pounds. Earning first team honors was undefeated state champion Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley (EV).
All-NVC wrestling teams announced
