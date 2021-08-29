All but two county businesses in compliance with alcohol checks

North Central District Health Department recently partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct tobacco compliance checks in Antelope County.

These checks aim to ensure retailers are properly checking I.D.’s and only selling to those who are 21 or older.

Antelope County’s compliance rate was 85 percent with 13 retailers checked.

Dean’s Market, Elgin One Stop, The Home Town Station, Lucky Joes Liquor Store, Buff’s Dew Drop Inn, Casey’s #2378, Thrift Way Market, Imperial II, Antelope Country Club, Sly’s Chill & Grill, Dusty’s, Summerland Golf Club, and Plainview Country Club all passed the check.

Cubby’s and Clearwater Market were checked and failed to deny alcohol sale to a minor.

Retailers were also checked in compliance checks for tobacco. These checks aim to ensure retailers are properly checking I.D.’s and only selling to those who are 21 or older. Antelope County’s compliance rate was 100 percent with 13 retailers checked. HiWay Mart, Dean’s Market, Elgin One Stop, The Home Town Station, Casey’s #2378, Cubby’s, Dollar General, Mr. S’s, Dusty’s, The Den, TJ’s Market, Royals Last Chance Bar, Royal One Stop all passed the check.

The compliance checks were funded by Drug Free Communities Grant under grant NH28CE002996 from the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.