Alfreda M. Pelster, 102, formerly of Bartlett, NE passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Arbor Care Center, Neligh, NE.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Patrick Moser officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be present for the visitation. Current Covid-19 DHM’s in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at the visitation. It would be appreciated by the family that all in attendance wear a mask. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Alfreda Marie Pelster, daughter of Joe and Anna (Preusser) Klein was born on June 14, 1918 at Groom, TX.

The family moved to Nebraska when she was three months old. Alfreda attended school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville, NE thru the eighth grade. She then worked in Omaha as a housemaid for several years before returning to Elgin, NE area.

On November 27, 1945 Alfreda was united in marriage to Wilfrid B. Pelster at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. The couple lived south of Elgin for a year before moving to their ranch west of Elgin. She worked as a homemaker, raised their children, and cooked for all the hired help.

Alfreda was a member of St Boniface Catholic Church and St. Boniface Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Club, and the Scattered Neighbors card club

Alfreda is survived by five children: Kenneth (Carol) Pelster of Bartlett, NE; Karen Poellot of South Sioux City, NE; Jean (Donald) Melcher of Page, NE: Sandra (Ed) Moser of Clearwater, NE; Daniel Pelster of Bartlett, NE; David’s special friend Linda Schindler of Bartlett, NE; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters: Reola Pelster of Petersburg, NE; Betty Mannlein of Albion, NE; one sister-in-law: Lucille Jillson; along with nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilfrid on August 16, 1969; son David Pelster, grandson Jay Dee Melcher; son-in-law John Poellot; one great-grandson Corbin James Pelster; two brothers: John Klein and Alphonse Klein; six sisters: Rosie Stuhr, Dorothy Klein, Loretta Schmitz, Ruth Nelleson, Arlene Jochum and Delores Bode.

