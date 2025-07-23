Airplane crash claims the life of Tilden man

Airplanes crashing into farm fields don’t end well. A Tilden man died Saturday after a plane crashed into a field on Saturday, July 19.

Daniel Kuether, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to published reports. Responding to the accident were the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as well as Meadow Grove Fire/Rescue. The crash is believed to have happened just before 9 p.m. The location was a farm field approximately 15 miles southwest of Pierce. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.