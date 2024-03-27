Ag Society names contractors for Youth Enrichment Center

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Antelope County Ag Society met to discuss the new Youth Enrichment Center. Attending the meeting were Ryan Stearns, Architect, Chris Daniels from Huff Construction and Boyd Pedersen, electrician.

The board approved the general contractors bid from Huff Construction for $940,000 and in separate motions approved Klabenes Construction for site work and Boyd’s Electric for the electrical work. This will potentially bring the total cost to $1.3 million.

The Youth Enrichment Center fund raising committee will continue to fundraiser and look for grants to help with building costs.

The proposed start date is post fair 2024.