Ag education in Elgin supported by grants

The Elgin Agriculture Education program was recently awarded two grants. The first grant, Carl D. Perkins, was awarded through the ESU 8 Perkins Consortium for the amount of $4387.69 to go towards the purchase of a new Millermatic 252 200 MIG Welder. The second grant, awarded by Farm Credit services of American, for $2000.00, will also go towards the MIG welder and consumable parts needed. The cost of the new welder is close to $6,000. Pictured is one of two classes of welding/ag mechanics students at the school. Shown (l-r): Steven Nelson, Quinn Tolomei, David Durre, Austin Good, Shayd Rokahr, Gage Thiessen, Brian Heithoff and instructor Mrs. Julia Schwartz.