ACHS, Ag Society to again sponsor July trail ride

Registration begins at 10:00 am two miles east of Oakdale north on 529th Avenue. Organizers Rick Schuchardt, Elgin; Dewey Teel, Neligh, and Donna Hanson, Oakdale, said the trail route is designed to show the diversity of Antelope County’s scenery and highlight history of the Oakdale and Cedar Creek areas.

There is no charge for participants. Freewill contributions will be accepted to support the Antelope County Museum. All will receive free admission tickets to the Antelope County Museum during the Antelope County Fair August 2-8 in Neligh.

Water for horses will be provided. Riders need to bring their own lunches and drinking water.

No stud horses or dogs will be allowed on the trail.

For more information contact Schuchardt at 703-474-9940, Teel at 402-929-0373, or Hanson at 402-370-0915.

The Antelope County Historical Society collects and preserves Antelope County Nebraska’s rich history. The museum complex at 410 L Street, Neligh, NE consists of a 7,480 square-foot main building, a newly renovated one-room schoolhouse, historic church and log cabin. Admission is $5 and free if under 18. Membership for this calendar year is now available for $15 for individual membership, $25 for family, $100 for sustaining, and $150 for business memberships.