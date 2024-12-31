AC Shooters Club Gun Show to be held January 4-5

It’s an event which people look forward to every year following New Year’s Day.

The 35th annual Gun Show at the Antelope County Fairgrounds will be held on Saturday and Sunday, January 4-5.

Attendees will be able to buy/sell/trade guns during the two-day event.

The doors will open Saturday at 9 a.m. and go til 5 p.m. On Sunday, show hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a snack bar and 24-hour security provided.

The event is sponsored annually by the Antelope County Shooters Club (ACSC). All firearm laws will be observed.

Public admission is $5 per day. Children under 12 will be admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

ACSD is not responsible for theft or accident related to the gun show.

For more information contact John Eichberger (402) 640-1310.