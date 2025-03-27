Aaron B. Morrison, 73, of Elgin passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at his home near Elgin.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Antelope County Ag Society Event Center in Neligh, NE with John Petersen officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Antelope County Ag Society Event Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.

Aaron Boyd Morrison, son of Waldo and Wilma (Meyer) Morrison, was born on September 18, 1951, at Orchard, NE. He attended elementary school at District 5 in Wheeler County and high school at Tilden High School in Tilden, NE.

On July 23, 1982, Aaron was united in marriage to Alice Carr in Neligh.

The couple made their home in Valentine, Tilden, and finally Elgin.

Throughout his life Aaron worked in construction, drove truck, and was a farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, friends, and family.

Often Aaron would go into town for coffee hour as well as driving around the countryside in his Gator. Other hobbies of his included: reading western books, completing word searches, and playing countless games of solitaire on his phone.

Aaron is survived by his wife: Alice of Elgin, NE; three children: Tom (Cassie) of Elgin; Daniel (Heather) of Hurley, SD; Jessica of Elgin; seven grandchildren: Jaydalynn; Xavier; Baylee; Shay; Eli; Tate; Emmy; one brother: LeRoy (Jean) Morrison of Thedford, NE; two sisters: Karry Hart-Hall of Lexington, NE; Colleen Paulson of Tilden; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Waldo and Wilma Morrison; parents-in-law: Dewey and Ruth Carr; brother: Kevin Morrison; two sisters: Bernetta Morrison and Chrissy Morrison; two brothers-in-law: Don Carr and Don Paulson; and sister-in-law: Sue Dietz.