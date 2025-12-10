A mother, daughter moment with Santa



It was a festive evening Wednesday night, December 3, when Santa Claus arrived in Elgin. Children were waiting for him when he arrived at the Elgin Community Center. Approximately 180 children took their opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus. Some hopped onto Santa’s lap, while others decided to wait til next year to approach the man with the long, white whiskers and red suit. Then there was Bergan Schindler, age 5, the daughter of Courtney and Nash Schindler. Encouraged by her mother, Bergan made it clear she wasn’t quite ready for the moment. Seconds later she was all smiles after Santa gave her a bag of candy, courtesy of the Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce. Outside, horse drawn rides were going on around town. The evening concluded with a Grinch sighting and bright lights as part of a Christmas parade. More pictures from the evening’s activities can be found on Page Six.

….see more pictures of Santa at this week’s Elgin Review.