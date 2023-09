The coronation of Homecoming Royalty at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School took place Sunday night. (Above) Members of the Royal Court were (front row, l-r): Crownbearers Briggs Heying and Sage Stoltz. Back row: Elise Ruterbories, Queen Brooklyn Meis, King Jack Barlow, Ashlynne Charf, and Jazmine McNally. (Below) As Meis looks on, Barlow is crowned King by Juliana McNally.