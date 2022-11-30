98 years and still going strong

Generation after generation has made the journey to St. Boniface gymnasium on Thanksgiving Day to continue a tradition which has now reached 98 years. Working side by side, young and young at heart did their assigned roles to make the day a success. More than 900 Thanksgiving dinners were served at the annual St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar held Thursday. Meals were served for 2 1/2 hours as a steady stream of persons came there. The majority picked up take-out meals while more than 100 took advantage of limited seating to enjoy all the fix-ins prepared by parishioners.