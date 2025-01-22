’95 Eagle state championship team to be honored Friday night

Nearly 30 years, the Elgin High School Eagles won the Class D2 State Tournament.

While years have passed since that magical March weekend in Lincoln, the memories have not.

At halftime of Friday night’s boys Wolfpack game against West Holt at EHS, the 94/95 champion team will be recognized.

The 1994-1995 Elgin Eagle boys basketball team finished the season with a record of 23-2. In the first round of the state tournament the Eagles defeated Arcadia 53-43. In the semifinals they came out with a win against Chester-Hubbell-Byron with a score of 60-49. In the championship game, the Eagles defeated Table Rock-Steinauer 51-39 to be crowned champions.

Members of the team were Jason Vaisvilas, Brandon Miller, B.J. Schmitt, Bruce Clark, Dave Ochsner, Chris Sullivan, Aaron Andrews, John Avidano, Robbie Evans, Bryan Hestekind, Aaron Thorberg, Jarid Jochum, Sam Vanourney, Nathan Dickerson, Jeff Henn and Aaron Hoefer. Head coach was Phil Kluthe, assisted by Kip Stephens. And, serving as student managers were Anthony Jensen, Cody Bode, Mike Schmitt and Brock Thorberg.