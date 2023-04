Having called Antelope County home his entire life, Percy Payne joined the Navy and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he soon became a member of the American Legion Post #229 in Elgin. Last week, during a brief ceremony at the Elgin Community Center, Payne (c) was recognized for being a continuous member for 70 years. Making the presentation were Legion Commander Gary Hoefer (l) and Percy’s son, Sergeant-At-Arms Ray Payne (r).