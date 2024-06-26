57th annual Clearwater Rodeo gets underway Friday

The countdown is on for the best weekend in June as rough and tumble action will take center stage at the 57th annual Clearwater’s Big Rodeo.

Competition begins Friday, June 28 and continues through Sunday, June 30, at the Gene Snodgrass arena, located along U.S. Highway 275.

Clearwater Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event.

Rodeo visitors will see a few new additions on the grounds.

Clearwater Chamber president Curt Thiele said the rodeo committee and chamber members continue to make improvements to give visitors a top-notch experience.

Volunteers recently completed an expansion of the south snack shack.

“We may not always be named “rodeo of the year,” but we believe we are the most fan-friendly rodeo around,” Thiele said. “We want visitors to enjoy the show.”

Friday, June 28

Friday’s first event will feature youngsters attempting to ride a sheep. Mutton busting will begin at 7 p.m. Fifteen spots will be reserved during call-ins, scheduled for Monday, June 24. Another 10 spots will be up for grabs for participants who register each night of the rodeo.

Miss Clearwater Rodeo 2024 will be crowned prior to the start of rodeo action, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Following Friday’s rodeo entertainment, Tim Zach will play on Main Street until 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 29

A full day of activities is planned for Saturday, June 29.

A sand volleyball tournament will take place in the park. A 10-team limit is in place and spots will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Registration fee is $60 per team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

To register contact Kassi Thiele or text or call Kylie Korth at 402-992-4794.

Inflatables will be set up on the football field for youngsters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will be available at the park.

Schlecht Trucking, Snake Creek Trucking and Ferguson Ag are sponsoring the bounce houses and games.

Saturday evening festivities will begin with mutton busting at 6 p.m., with rodeo events following at 6:30 p.m.

Music will begin on Main Street at 8 p.m., with Luke Mills. Noah Hicks is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m., and Nate Smith will headline the concert at 10 p.m.

Identification will be required to purchase drink tickets. A clear-bag policy will be in effect on Main Street, both Friday and Saturday evenings. No purses, coolers or backpacks will be allowed.

Concert committee member Tom Thiele said another great lineup of entertainment will perform at Saturday’s event.

“Plus, we’re excited to highlight local Nebraska musicians. Tim Zach will play Friday night and Luke Mills will open on Saturday.” Hicks’ song, “I Can Tell You’re Small Town,” has more than 60 million streams around the world.

“Our headliner, Nate Smith, was named the new male artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month,” Thiele said.

His song “Whiskey on You” went platinum certified and was number one for multiple weeks.

His most recent songs include “World on Fire” and “Bulletproof” are moving up the charts.

“We hope to see everyone on Main Street for the concert,” Thiele said. “It’s going to be one heck of a time.”

Sunday, June 30

Sunday night events will begin at 6 p.m., with a field of 25 youths participating in mutton busting.

Rodeo competition is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.

Each night, the ring of fear will follow the conclusion.

Contestants will vie for added purse money, courtesy of area businesses.

Adult rodeo tickets will be available for $10 at the gate. Entry fee for youths, ages six to 12, will be $5 at the gate. Ages five and under will be admitted free.