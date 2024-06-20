51-year-old man drowns at Grove Lake

From The Summerland

Advocate/Messenger

The name of a Clearwater man who drowned Monday at Grove Lake, north of Royal, has been released.

Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said Jody Hansen, 51, was pronounced dead the scene.

On Monday, June 17, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a body floating in the lake.

Two fishermen made the discovery near the south dock.

It is unclear how long the body had been in the water.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officers responded to the call.

Moore said the drowning is currently under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

Hansen grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Plainview Public Schools.