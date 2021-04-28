4-H Speech Contest results announced

The Antelope County 4-H Speech Contest was held over the weekend in Neligh. Results were announced Monday afternoon (* denotes state qualifier).

• Junior Speech — Champion Lillian Mortensen – Purple; Reserve Sophie Burke – Purple

• Intermediate Speech — *Champion Gentry Zwingman – Purple; *Reserve Baylee Chessmore – Purple; Jayda Chessmore – Purple; Addy Jacob – Purple

• Intermediate PSA — *Champion Addy Jacob – Purple; *Reserve Jayda Chessmore – Purple; Baylee Chessmore – Purple

• *Champion Merinee Vaughn – Purple

• Clover Kid Speech — Leo Spieker and Shay Morrison