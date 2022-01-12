38-0 run lifts Wolfpack past Bees

ELGIN — If anyone had the number “38” for the Wolfpack boys basketball team, you knew something no one else did.

The Wolfpack staked Bloomfield to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter, then held the Bees scoreless til the final seconds before halftime Saturday, all the while scoring 38-unanswered points en route to a 57 to 46 victory.

“The team responded really well,” Coach Michael Becker said following a timeout early in the first quarter. “Our defense did a great job of turning the game around, into baskets.”

Seemingly the Wolfpack could do no wrong in the first half as they built a 38 to 8 lead by halftime. Six different Wolfpack players scored in the first half.

EPPJ was held scoreless for the first 5:24 of the game before Colton Wright put in two points.

Bloomfield’s last points of the first quarter came on a two-pointer by Layne Warrior at the 3:24 mark. They didn’t score again in the first half til Blake Guenther sank two free throws with just 46 seconds left before halftime.

As great as the Wolfpack played in the first half, the second half was another story. Coach Becker said the team was forced into too many turnovers in the final two quarters which allowed the Bees to make the score respectable. They cut the Wolfpack’s lead to nine points twice in the game’s final minute. For the complete story turn to this week edition of the Elgin Review.