Girls compete at State Track

OMAHA — The mighty twosome of Wolfpack track stars – Mady Kurpgeweit and Kayton Zwingman – took turns competing Saturday at the NSAA Track & Field Championships.

Athletes representing Classes D and C were on the track both Friday and Saturday. But, for the Wolfpack duo, their experience competing against the best of the best in Class D didn’t come till Saturday.

For Kurpgeweit, she was on the track bright and early Saturday morning as her event was the high jump.

Competing at the north end of the stadium, she and other jumpers from across the state opened the event with the bar set at 4’7”.

Early in the season, the height would have been an obstacle for Kurpgeweit. And, early on, it gave her fits. She missed her first two attempts at the height, then on her third and final attempt she cleared the bar.

