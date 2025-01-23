Multiple Wins at Ord Invite

ORD — As the season progresses, the competition gets tougher. Wolfpack girls wrestlers more than held their own Thursday at the Ord Invite.

Sophomore Libby Evans claimed the third place medal in the 190-pound division.

After winning her quarterfinal match, Evans found her usual run to the finals blocked by Sutherland’s Addison Arvdal.

Undefeated coming into the match, Arvdal kept the streak intact as she pinned Evans in 5:54. Evans rebounded with two victories to place third.

Junior Jayda Chessmore found success. She won her opening match in ‘sudden victory’ over Samantha Roberts of Cozad. Her second victory of the day came in consolation round two when she pinned Levington’s Grijalva in 3:47. Chessmore’s day came to an end in the next round to finish 2-2 on the day.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.