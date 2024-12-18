District #18 to accept one early retirement application

Early retirement.

It’s something everyone thinks of, especially those who have worked for a school, a company for many years.

The District #18 Board of Education, meeting last week, will again offer early retirement.

Meeting Wednesday night, December 11, the board voted 4-0-1 (Eric Beckman voted ‘no’ and Todd Heithoff ‘abstained’) to, this year, offer just one application for early retirement.

Some years, they are offered zero applications and, one time since the school adopted the policy, five applications were offered.

