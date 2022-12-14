Wrestlers start strong at Howells/Dodge Invite

HOWELLS — Starting the season strong is the goal of any high school program, any sport.

The Wolfpack varsity wrestling team did just that Saturday, hauling home five medals from the Howells-Dodge Invite.

Seventeen teams competed at the tournament which was won by Wisner-Pilger with 152 points. Elgin Public-Pope John finished a respectable eighth, competing against a majority of teams from higher classes.

For junior Sam Hemenway, Saturday marked the first time he won gold at a wrestling tournament. Hobbled during the football season with ankle injuries, he showed no ill effects as he rolled through the draw. Hemenway pinned two of his first three opponents to reach the championship match at 195 pounds. There, Hemenway pinned Tekamah-Herman’s Tristan Tobin in 2:58 to claim first. Hemenway handed Tobin his only loss on the day.

Senior Carter Beckman reached the finals also. After he received an opening round bye, Beckman pinned his next two opponents. In the finals, Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger handed Beckman his first loss of the season, a 6-3 decision. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.