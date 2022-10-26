Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties

The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18.

Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of Norfolk, for sentencing in Antelope County and Madison County cases.

Prior to the judge passing sentence, Montag presented a counseling discharge summary and photos of the victim and his client in the Madison County case, as addendums to the pre-sentence investigative report, and delivered a lengthy plea for probation on his client’s behalf, citing long-standing mental health issues as being responsible for Pelster’s actions and explaining recent treatment, continuing counseling and therapy and support from two current employers, who were present in the courtroom.

“Ryan has come a long way since these things happened,” he said. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.