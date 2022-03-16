Proceedings- Elgin City Couincil

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 8, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 101.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.82; APPEARA, su, 48.40; The Elgin Review, print, 232.45; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Dean’s Market, su, 26.09; Eakes, su, 12.29; CORE Development, dues, 200.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 226.14; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 502.65; American Funds, retirement, 131.80; US Treasury, tax, 2328.92; Google, se, 6.00; Payroll, 1803.55

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2791.50

STREET: ERPPD, se, 945.91; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.52; Elgin One Stop, fuel/su, 80.33; Hometown Station, fuel, 110.78; Corner Service & Tire, rpr, 20.00; Bomgaars, su, 23.98; Colonial Research, su, 314.77; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 3829.88; Black Hills Energy, se, 133.67; Payroll, 1375.54

WATER: ERPPD, se, 724.17; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.47; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.52; One Call Concepts, se, 0.80; NE Health Lab, se, 540.00; Nebraska Generator Service, su, 214.38; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 413.22; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00; Corner Service & Tire, rpr, 151.95; Pitzer Digital, print, 108.00; Corey Romej, rtn dep, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 162.25; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 309.20; The Bank of Elgin, bad check, 400.00; Payroll, 2751.07

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 859.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.73; One Call Concepts, se, 0.80; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 179.05; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00; Pitzer Digital, print, 108.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1198.09; Payroll, 1061.44

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 163.39; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.92; APPEARA, su, 48.39; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 64.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 509.81

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; J.P. Cooke Co, su, 87.10

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4806.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.07; NE Department of Environment & Energy, license, 40.00; The Elgin Review, print, 176.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 398.69; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 95.21; Payroll, 314.10

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.27; Amazon, bks, 159.17; Barbara Bode, su, 699.98; Midwest Living, bks, 11.00; Woman’s Day, bks, 8.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.37; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Vicki Miller, su, 55.32

• Accept bid from The Road Guy for 14,000 gallons of armor coat oil at $3.78 per gallon

• Discard old office furniture and computer

• Prepare ordinance increasing the trash rates

• Adopt Policy 240 – Holidays of the employee handbook

• City clean-up day set for April 28, 2022

• Hire Kali Dworak for full-time lifeguard

• Hire Jack Wemhoff and Dylon Lueking for summer maintenance

• Entered into Closed Session at 8:16 p.m.

• Reconvened to Open Session at 8:26 p.m., interviews will be scheduled for maintenance position

• Building permits: Jim Kittelson, Eric Haselhorst, Bruce Clark

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Stealth Broadband project update in Elgin

• Ordinance 665 Granting a non-exclusive franchise to Stealth Broadband, LLC

• Plan in place to clean property at 409 N Second Street

• EKG group will look into options to help mitigate sand blowing due to Bullarama

• Books not returned to the library

• Generators running when power flashed

• Green Fiber will now take care of recycling dumpsters in town

• Get quote for new furnace at City Hall

• Removal of branches hanging in trees at the park

• City Hall closed March 14-18 for clerk school

• MFO money for fire and rescue to be used by June 30th

• Deb Eggleston to present LB 840 economic development program March 23rd

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 16, 2022

