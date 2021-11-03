‘Shop the North Pole’ just one week away

As the Halloween decorations come down and we are forced to finish off the leftover Halloween treats, we are reminded that Christmas will be here before we know it. Although it may be a little early to decorate for the blessed holiday, it is never too early for holiday shopping. With only seven Saturdays remaining ‘til Christmas, locals can get a jump start on their holiday gift buying by making plans to attend the “Shop the North Pole event” to be held at the Elgin K.C. Hall on Wednesday, November 10, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Co-organizer of the event, Kim Young, shared some information about the upcoming local activity.

“This will be our fourth year hosting the event. Kathy Dinslage and I are the event organizers, and we also have booths showcasing our products.

“We have capacity for about 24 vendors, and the good news is we are completely full,” Young said. “The vendors will offer a little bit for anyone you are shopping for. We have homemade items, handmade wood items, makeup, jewelry, kitchenware, adult and children’s clothes, bags, kids’ books, and more. Photographer Kelly Reigle will also be there to take holiday mini sessions for kids and families.” For the complete story turn to this week edition of the Elgin Review.