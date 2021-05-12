Multiple medal winners for EPPJ at Humprey Invite

HUMPHREY — The Wolfpack track team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday, competing at the Bulldog Invite.

Conditions were cold and windy early in the day, then intermittent sunshine and warmer temperatures prevailed during the finals for running events.

Coach Sandi Henn said team members continue to improve on their performances in preparation for the district meet.

In a number of individual events, the Wolfpack had multiple medalists.

Camryn Pelster earned medals in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events as did Myles Kittelson in the 400, 800 and long jump. And, for the girls, Theanna Dunn medaled in the 100 and 200 meter sprints while Jamie Dozler medaled in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.

Elkhorn Valley ran away with the boys team title, amassing 178 points. Other team scores were Riverside 92.5, Humphrey St. Francis 85, Howells-Dodge 76, GINW 67, Clarkson-Leigh 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39, EPPJ 38, Schuyler 15 and Lutheran High Northeast 13.5.

The girls team race was much more competitive as Clarkson-Leigh (139 points) edged Humphrey St. Francis (136) for the title. Other team scores were Howells-Dodge 92, Elkhorn Valley 87, Lutheran High Northeast 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, EPPJ 30, Schuyler 24, GINW 22 and Riverside 16.

Next up for the Wolfpack is the biggest meet of the season. The District 4 track meet will be held today at Atkinson West Holt High School. State berths will be on the line when competition gets underway at 10 a.m. For the results turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.