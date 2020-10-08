Netters sweep Central Valley, Osmond Tigers

ELGIN — There were no visible brooms at St. Boniface Gymnasium Tuesday night (Sept. 29), but that didn’t matter to the Wolfpack as they “swept” a volleyball triangular with wins over Central Valley and Osmond

Elgin Public-Pope John defeated the Cougars 26-24, 24-26 and 25-21.

After splitting the first two sets, the Wolfpack took control of the match in the latter stages of Set #3. Leading 23 to 21, EPPJ won the big points. Senior Kirsten Krebs produced back-to-back kills to give EPPJ the victory. To catch the full story check out this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.