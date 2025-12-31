2025: The Year in Review (January-June)

The first six months of 2025 in the Elgin community featured much to celebrate. Elgin Review school intern Reese Stuhr has compiled some of the stories which shaped our community.

January 2025

Kaitey Schumacher, a senior at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, was chosen as the VFW District 3 Voice of Democracy winner. She will be honored at the Nebraska Veterans of Foreign Wars Mid-Winter Conference in Lincoln later this month. At this conference, the state winner will be announced, along with an awards ceremony, banquet, and tour of the capital.

Elgin FFA members turned in outstanding efforts last week at the District KDE competition at West Jolt High School. Three qualified for the State FFA Contest. Kayton Zwingman, Cooperative Speaking; Sydney Niewohner, Discovery Speaking; and Makenna Mortiboy, FFA Creed Speaking.

…..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.