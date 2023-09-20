2023 Homecoming activities set to begin Sunday night

At Pope John, homecoming coronation will be held this Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. in St. Boniface Auditorium. Homecoming royalty candidates are Jack Barlow, Ashlynne Charf, Ellie Ruterbories, Brooklyn Meis and Jazmine McNally.

Homecoming coronation at Elgin High School will be held Wednesday night, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Royalty candidates are Gage Thiessen, Abriel VonBonn, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen, Baylee Busteed, Brian Heithoff, Blake Henn, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Nick Anderson, Dylon Parks, Steve Nelson and Samuel Hemenway.

The ceremonies at both schools are open to the public.