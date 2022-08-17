2022 county valuation rises once again

For the second year in a row, Antelope County’s valuation has increased.

County Assessor Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns on Thursday, Aug. 11, certified the new tax valuations for subdivisions across the county.

The new valuation for Antelope County is $2,588,008,992. The number is up more than $129 million from one year ago when the valuation was set at $2,458,981,306.

The new valuation is still below the figure set six years ago when it was $2,621,664,154.

Closer to home, the city of Elgin’s valuation rose to $50,702,500. The number is up by more than $6 million from one year ago when the valuation was $44,427,232. For the complete story, turn to the last week’s Elgin Review.