2020 Memorial Day Program Cancelled

The Elgin community has a long-standing tradition of gathering together to observe Memorial Day. Flags bearing the ‘stars and stripes’ fly in our cemeteries and family members place flowers on the graves of loved ones who have passed.

Local American Legion Commander Gary Hoefer announced Monday morning that due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal program at cemeteries here and at Park Center.

In a phone call to The Elgin Review, Hoefer said Direct Health Measures issued by Governor Pete Ricketts will be followed, meaning the ceremony people are accustomed to from past years will not be held.

The cemeteries remain open, but no formal program will be held.

Also canceled was the Memorial Day Noon Luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

That event is put on annually by both the Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.