Adults and children wishing to enjoy the warm waters of the Elgin Swimming Pool will be able to do so soon. The Elgin city pool will open to the public on Wednesday, June 17. After consulting with City Attorney Luke Henderson, the council approved opening the pool while following Phase 2 health measures put in place recently by Governor Pete Ricketts.

Pool Manager Sue Vanis told Mayor Mike Schmitt and council members the following rules will apply. They are:

• No more than 25 persons may be in the pool at any one time (25 percent of the pool’s capacity)

• Groups of no more than six persons

• Groups must maintain six feet apart distance from other groups

Vanis said persons wishing to swim will need to call the pool to reserve a time. Those entering the pool will be allowed to swim for 90 minutes, then exit the pool through the ambulance gate. Pool staff will then disinfect for 30 minutes before the next session will begin.

The pool will be open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr. said the pool must be power-washed before it can be filled and chemicals added, those steps to be undertaken this week.