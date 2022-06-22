18 board bumps up meal costs

As a result of action taken by the District #18 Board of Education, breakfast and lunch prices have been adjusted upwards for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board, meeting June 14, voted to raise the cost of breakfast and lunch each by 10 cents for students and adults. Prices for the 2021/2022 school year were (Lunch/Breakfast):

PreK-6 — $2.40/$1.70

Grades 7-12 — $2.65/$1.70

Adults — $3.30/$2.20

The prices for the 2022/2023 school year will be:

PreK-6 — $2.50/$1.80

Grades 7-12 — $2.75/$1.80

Adults — $3.40/$2.30

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said he thought the 10-cent adjustment across the board would be “fine.” He noted that close to 50 percent of the students attending District #18 qualify for free or reduced price meals.

Brockhaus said there is a bill in Congress which, if it became law, would again provide free meals similar to what has been the case since the advent of COVID. The school district, like many others, receives partial reimbursement for meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While the increase should work, Brockhaus cautioned that food prices and transportation costs could have an impact on the lunch program.

In other action:

Cameras — The board approved the purchase of 10 replacement security cameras from Applied Connective Technologies (ACT) at a cost of just under $7,480. Then, moments later, the board approved acquiring the WAVE Surveillance Upgrade at a cost of $11,253.90, again from ACT.