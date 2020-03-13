Proceedings – Anteloppe County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 3rd, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved agenda.

Approved minutes of the February 11, 2020 Board of Commissioner Meeting and Board of Equalization Meeting.

Approved and authorized Chairman to sign EWP Paperwork and Corps of Engineers paperwork.

Approved Sheriff Office rehire.

Zoning Administer Report.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved 1 underground permit and two (2) access permits. Met with Brian McDonald reviewing EWP projects. Approved temporary construction access and one temporary construction access by permission.

No action on road groomer. Discussion on contracting fuel.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 11, 2020

ZNEZ