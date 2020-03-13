Notice- Estate Of Leonard J. Beckman

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF LEONARD J.

BECKMAN, Deceased.

CASE NO. PR 20-11

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on February 27, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the will of said deceased and that Steven Beckman whose address is 83420 522nd Ave., Petersburg, Nebraska 68652 and Kenneth Beckman whose address is 11701 South 201 Street, Gretna, Nebraska 68028, and JoAnn Hemmer whose address is 2107 Sheridan Ave., Norfolk, Ne 68701, have been appointed Co-Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 11, 2020, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk Magistrate

McNally Law Office

2008 S Street

Neligh, Ne 68756

PUBLISH: March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

ZNEZ