At 6’4” inches, senior Colton Wright provided the Wolfpack boys presence with a dominating inside presence. EPPJ fans have known that for the past several years, now the entire state knows about Wright. On Sunday, the Omaha World-Herald and LIncoln Journal-Star daily newspapers announced its’ all-state boys basketball teams. Heading up the selection of players to the all-state second team in both newspapers was Wright. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.