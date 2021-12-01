Wolfpack ready to dominate foes in 21/22 season

ELGIN — With the core of last year’s team back AND some new faces eager to play, the Wolfpack girls basketball team is ready to embark on a new season full of promise.

“This season we have a good core of girls coming back from last year’s team,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. EPPJ posted a 19-7 record last year, defeating unbeaten Chambers/Wheeler Central in the semi-final round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

The postseason came to an end when they fell to Summerland in the sub-district championship game. The Wolfpack finished second in the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament, falling to North Central in the championship game. To read the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.