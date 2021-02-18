Wolfpack edge Summerland girls,

CLEARWATER — For the second time in 10 days, Summerland gave Elgin Public-Pope John all they could handle on the court. And, once again, the Wolfpack prevailed, this time by two points, 48 to 46.

“It was a game of runs tonight,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the victory. “We come out and hit a good one right away. I think we got up 10 there for a little bit, and then they battle back … A time out we called in the fourth quarter and we said we just got to answer them right away.”

Eisenhauer referred to Summerland rallying from eight down in the third quarter to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.