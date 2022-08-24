WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

August Meeting

August 8, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education regular meeting was held on August 8, 2022. Chairman Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called, and the following members were present: Drew Kasselder, Jessica Swick, Adam Freouf, Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, and Sue Patrick. Roll call: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Swick made the motion to approve the consent agenda. Seconded by Patrick. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carried.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Daycare Supply, 3,477.94; APPLE INC, Tech, 598.00; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, Tech Support, 76.49; BRAINPOP, Software Renewal, 1,040.00; BURWELL TRIBUNE, April Publishing, 106.36; CDW GOVERNMENT, INC., Laptops, 4,551.43; COURT FLOORS, LLC, New Gym Floor, 1,800.00; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, 718.96; E M C INSURANCE, Insurance, 7,361.64; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, Network Nebraska, 23,139.89; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, 103.09; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 60.00; GENERATION GENIUS, INC., Classroom Supply, 120.00; HALO Branded Solutions, Inc., Classroom Supply, 37.83; HAND2MIND, INC, Classroom Supply, 130.85; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS, Custodial Supply, 380.68; HONORBOUND IT, Tech Support, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 8.68; KLUVER, DANIEL , Supt Moving Expenses, 1,247.00; KSB SCHOOL LAW, Webinars, 1,800.00; LASKESHORE LEARNING MATERIALS, Classroom Supply, 178.15; MCI, Phone Service, 59.27; MEAD, BRAD , Transportation Consult, 1,200.00; NE COUNCIL SCHOOL ADMIN, Membership Fees, 335.00; NE RURAL COMM SCHOOL ASSOC, NRCSA Supt Search, 155.63; NORDHUES FAMILY, July Mowing, 1,485.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 296.81; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, Pest Control, 400.00; PLUGGE, ROY , Equip Rental, 400.00; QUALITY ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, Transportation Repairs, 953.38; QUILL, Office Supply, 1,537.35; REALLY GOOD STUFF, Classroom Supply, 325.61; RENAISSANCE LEARNING, Software Renewal, 2,755.00; SACK LUMBER COMPANY, Maintenance Supply, 135.71; SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY, Curriculum, 2,581.40; SCHOLASTIC INC, Classroom Supply, 561.99; SCHOOL OUTFITTERS, Science Tables, 2,755.21; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Classroom Supply, 583.39; SYNCB/AMAZON, Tech Supply, 57.98; TEACHER DIRECT, Classroom Supply, 88.14; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, 39.39; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, Postage, 300.00; VOYAGER SOPRIS, Elementary Curriculum, 145.00; W E MART, Bus Transportation Fuel, 770.87; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Bus Lease, 6,613.00; WRIGHT, JERILEE , Reimbursement for Classroom Software, 125.00; ZANER-BLOSER, Handwriting Textbooks, 697.60

TOTAL: 72,929.72

Reiter gave the principal report. She gave an update on the Back-to-School Bash, Marzano training for teachers, and the addition of a sensory walk in the new gym.

Kluver gave the Superintendent report. He gave an update on both ESSER I & ESSER II, the ESSA audit, and the process of moving our domain to Google.

Trina Pelster gave the transportation report. She gave an update on getting radios on all buses and discussed options for future training.

During the Board Member report, Kasselder gave an update on the superintendent evaluation with NDE (Nebraska Department of Education). There was also discussion on updating subcommittees.

An update was given on the vape detectors. They are installed and working properly.

Clarification was made on when to compensate certified staff for sick days. Teachers will be reimbursed for extra sick days in September. Reimbursement will be based on days at the beginning of the year.

Discussion was held on updating the Board Policy. KSB Law recommends a new updated policy. Smith made the motion to approve $5000 to get started on updating the policy. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on SparqData.

The addendum to the negotiated agreement was tabled to January for the 2023-2024 school year.

Swick made a motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. The Board entered executive session at 8:51 p.m.

Patrick made the motion to end executive session, seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Executive session ended at 9:02p.m.

Discussion was held on making updates to the school playground. Smith made the motion to approve up to $5000 on playground improvements. Seconded by Patrick. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the addition of the WebLink module to the current Software Unlimited accounting software. Derner made the motion to approve purchasing the WebLink module. Freouf seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carried.

Options for ESSER III funds were discussed.

Swick made the motion to set the budget hearing on September 12th at 7 p.m. Patrick seconded. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Smith-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carried.

The motion to adjourn was made by Smith, seconded by Swick. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 10:08 p.m.

Next regular board meeting will be September 12th following the budget hearing.

