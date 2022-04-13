Warren’s presented Roncalli Award

PETERSBURG — For many years until their retirement, Kyle and Deb Warren worked tirelessly to help ‘develop’ Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School into one of the finest schools around.

On Sunday night, with family and friends by their side, the Warrens were recognized for their efforts with the presentation of the Roncalli Award at the 36th Annual Pope John Development Dinner.

Held Sunday evening, April 10, at Werner Hall in Petersburg, close to 200 persons stood and applauded the Warrens when the award was announced.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father Kevin Vogel presented this year’s award to the Warrens who both have been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.

“Kyle and Deb were instrumental in the growth of Catholic education at Pope John,” Father Vogel said. “They dedicated many years to Pope John, serving as advancement directors for over 10 years.”

Kyle and Deb were the first directors to fulfill a full-time position in the Development office.

PETERSBURG — For many years until their retirement, Kyle and Deb Warren worked tirelessly to help ‘develop’ Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School into one of the finest schools around.

On Sunday night, with family and friends by their side, the Warrens were recognized for their efforts with the presentation of the Roncalli Award at the 36th Annual Pope John Development Dinner.

Held Sunday evening, April 10, at Werner Hall in Petersburg, close to 200 persons stood and applauded the Warrens when the award was announced.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father Kevin Vogel presented this year’s award to the Warrens who both have been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.

“Kyle and Deb were instrumental in the growth of Catholic education at Pope John,” Father Vogel said. “They dedicated many years to Pope John, serving as advancement directors for over 10 years.”

Kyle and Deb were the first directors to fulfill a full-time position in the Development office. To read the full story turn to this week’s Edition of the Elgin Review.