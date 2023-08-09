Wages – City of Elgin

NOTICE

In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2023, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:

Mayor…………………….…………………….………………..$150.00/month

Council Members…….……….……………….……………..$75.00/month

Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings

City Clerk/Treasurer….……….…………………………………..$18.90/hr

City Superintendent……………….………………………………$22.13/hr

Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………..………..$19.62/hr

Co-Librarian………………………………………………..…$650.00/month

Swimming Pool Manager…………..………..Starting at $17.75/hr

Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. …………..……………….$16.75/hr

Lifeguards……………………………………………Starting @ $11.50/hr

Seasonal Employees………………………………Starting @11.00/hr

City of Elgin /s/ Kristin L. Childers City Clerk

PUBLISH: August 9, 2023 ZNEZ