Wages – City of Elgin

NOTICE
In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2023, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:
Mayor…………………….…………………….………………..$150.00/month
Council Members…….……….……………….……………..$75.00/month
Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings
City Clerk/Treasurer….……….…………………………………..$18.90/hr
City Superintendent……………….………………………………$22.13/hr
Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………..………..$19.62/hr
Co-Librarian………………………………………………..…$650.00/month
Swimming Pool Manager…………..………..Starting at $17.75/hr
Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. …………..……………….$16.75/hr
Lifeguards……………………………………………Starting @ $11.50/hr
Seasonal Employees………………………………Starting @11.00/hr
City of Elgin /s/ Kristin L. Childers City Clerk
PUBLISH: August 9, 2023 ZNEZ