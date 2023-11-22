Veterans to be recognized on November 30 between games

The Elgin VFW Auxiliary have announced plans for a special recognition of veterans to take place next week.

On Thursday, November 30, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games at EPS, the VFW Auxiliary will ask attendees to donate personal care items for the Veterans’ Home in Norfolk. These items could include shampoo and conditioner, lotions, hair gel, hair spray, deodorant for men and women, body wash for men and women, perfume and cologne, toothpaste and toothbrushes, denture tablets and cream, and boxes of tissues. A table will be set up in the entry hallway for people to drop off their donations.

All veterans will receive free admission to the basketball games that night.

Organizer Julie Dwyer said veterans will be recognized in between games. A color guard will proceed into the gym (everyone will stand at this time) and stand in the middle of the gym floor for the night’s performance of The National Anthem.

For more information about the event, contact Dwyer.