Veterans Steak Fry Presentations

Last Monday (August 7th), those attending the annual Veterans Steak Fry were treated to a delicious steak meal, a speaker and some awards. Harper Childers, an incoming fifth grader at St. Boniface Elementary School, was presented a check by the Elgin VFW Auxiliary and recognized for her statewide second place finish in the VFW Auxiliary’s Illustrating America Art Contest. Harper is the daughter of Kristin and Andrew Childers. Elgin’s Brenna Martinsen (below) spoke to members about her experience at this summer’s Girls State held in June. Saying she loved the experience, she thanked everyone for supporting and sponsoring the event. She encouraged girls — and boys — to apply for the chance to attend Boys or Girls State. Boys and Girls state are week-long experiences designed to educate youth on the workings of government at local and state levels. Brenna, an incoming senior at Elgin Public School, is the daughter of Jamie and Chad Martinsen.