V. Donald Carr, 70

V. Donald Carr, son of Ruth (Pollock) Carr, was born November 3, 1949, at rural Brunswick.

At an early age he moved to the Star Community east of Elgin. Donald passed away May 31, 2020 in Norfolk with his family at his side.

Donald went to country school at the Star School then Elgin Public for high school. He was active in sports in high school and was one of the first officers of the newly formed FFA Chapter his senior year in 1967. While growing up, Donald was active in 4-H. He has followed in his great-grandfather’s footsteps by being active at the county fair and Ag Society, where he was currently holding the office of treasurer.

Donald married Ardith DePeel on August 8, 1970. They spent their first years together in Royal, where he drove fuel truck for Dodds Oil Co. Their first son Jeffrey joined their family in 1971.

When Jeff was a year old, the family moved back to the Elgin area where he joined his father on the family farm. Their second son Brian joined the family in 1973.

In 2001, Donald started working for Sargant Irrigation until he retired. Since retiring he had enjoyed mowing several lawns and working and welding in his shop. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren, as well as attending their various school activities.

Survivors include his wife of over 49 years; sons, Jeffrey (Alisha) Carr and Brian Carr; grandchildren; Krystal, Kendra, Geoffrey (Harley), Breanna, Brittany (Kordell), Logan, Wyatt, and Ethan; siblings, Janice (Roger) Cook, James (Becky) Carr, Alice (Aaron) Morrison, and Richard (Kris) Carr; and many other family members and friends that called him “Pops”, Sonny or “Moonie”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Ruth Carr; grandparents; and mother-in-law, Dolores DePeel.