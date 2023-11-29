Upperclassmen to lead Wolfpack boys hoops team

ELGIN — A desperation three-point shot as the buzzer sounded ended the Wolfpack’s dream of back-to-back state tournament appearances last season.

Posting a 15-9 record last season, a year when the breaks just didn’t go EPPJ’s way, this year’s team knows that they will have to be better to find their way back to Lincoln and the Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Coach Matt Euse will begin his second season at the helm of the team with an experienced squad with legitimate postseason aspirations.

“This year we have a very good core of upperclassmen that have been playing varsity basketball for a long time. We also have a few underclassmen that had a great summer and will be just as important as anyone. These guys have had amazing attitudes and energy since the day we started conditioning,” he said. “Our goals are to go and be competitive every night and to try and get 1% better each day. If we can get better each day, it should be a very fun season!”

