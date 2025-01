The 2004 Wolfpack volleyball season may be in the books, but the final chapter took place last Tuesday night.

Coach Jordynn Luettel recognized the contributions of team members during an awards celebration held in the EPS gymnasium.

A 26-6 season came up one game short of a trip to the Class C2 State Volleyball Tournament. The Wolfpack were one of the more dominant teams in northeast Nebraska and it showed by their play on the court.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.